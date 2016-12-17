BSP-Only: Saturday, December 17, 2016

Classic Hour

Saturday, December 17, 2016

While Phil was on a listener chat at Facebook we’re rolling a Classic Show today from December, 2002.

Bobbie Dooley joins the show to discuss the Trent Lott. The south has to conduct themselves appropriately. Ted Bell talks about about how funny and ridiculous the kids in the Christmas plays are in his kid’s school. They get stoned before the shows in the parking lot. Brad Rifkin works for the Salvation Army and wants some respect when collecting money…you have to look him in the eye when you walk by him in the shopping mall.