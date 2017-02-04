BSP-Only: Saturday, February 4th, 2017

Show

Classic Hour

Saturday, February 4, 2017

The Hollywood Improv did not have its recording equipment available last night so unfortunately we have no live show from last night. so we’ll roll two Classic Hours instead. First up from September 28, 2001, Lloyd Bonafide saw his wife come out of the shower with a towel on her head and a blowdryer and thought she was a terrorist. Then, from June 30, 2005 Raj Faneen thinks Arabs should get to pay less for gas than non-Arabs.