BSP-Only: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Saturday, January 14, 2017

It’s the BSP chat with people checking in from around the frozen USA.

We also have a BSP Classic Show from December, 9, 2002. Robert Green gets a big laugh that kids write letters to Santa asking for dialysis and the like. David G. Hall talks about drunks at Christmas parties. And Lloyd Bonified comes on to say people with icicle lights on their houses are homosexuals.