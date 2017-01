Show

Classic Hour

Saturday, January 21, 2017

It’s the BSP chat with Phil talking to subscribers in Guam, Japan, Naples, Florida, Canada, Philadelphia and the immortal Ventura County.

The BSP Classic Hour from June 2001 features Brad Riffkin, a TV guy who pitched an idea to have six people hunt down Tim McVeigh in the streets and get into a shootout with him. This was Tim’s last wish.