BSP-Only: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Our BSP chat included getting the names of our beta testers for the new website… And Bernie G tried valiantly to get us live video of Bike Week but every asshole and his mom were on their cellphones.

Our BSP Classic Hour is “The Show Monitor” from October 1999. David G. Hall joins the program to do the annual show monitoring, the machine beeps every time Phil says something that’s not interesting or relatable.