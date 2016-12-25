BSP-Only: Sunday, December 25, 2016

Show
Classic Hour
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Phil hosts a special Christmas Eve chat from the cold El Pacifico.
The BSP Classic Show features Vernon Dozier claiming that parents are making their kids soft and unable to play in hot weather. Plus Steve Bosell is pre-emptively suing his daughter after an embarrassing incident.
