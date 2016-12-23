Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, December 23, 2016

Bob Green, the Frazier Foods grocer, wants people to be able to look the bell ringer in the eye and NOT give him money. But now, he’s not making any so Bob needs to drum up business.

Vernon Dozier caught his first wife Gail dancing on their coffee table for a bunch of Shriners. And hearing the country song ‘Walk On By” brings it all back.

The BSP Classic Hour is from October, 1999. “Pretty Prejudice” Charlie LaFountain discusses Playboy and how jealous women should either shut up or get the breast enhancements & collagen injections going.

Episode 801 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast