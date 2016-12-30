Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, December 30, 2016

Reverend Dave Castorini, despite “sweating buckets” praying for a Palin endorsement of Cruz, is crushed to hear she went for Trump. Jeff Dowdder auditions for the “voice of NFL Films” job and lays down some real memorable stuff (sarcasm). Doug Dannger comes on to give RC Collins reporting tips, but it isn’t long before he’s threatening to kick his ass. Originally aired Wednesday, January 20, 2016.

The BSP Classic Hour is from March, 2000. Roland Schwinn says that his organization “Fat Pride” has been successful in getting airlines to provide bigger, wider seats to its overweight customers.

Episode 806 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast