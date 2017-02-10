Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Friday, February 10, 2017
Kicking off is a rare one on one with Gloria Grover as she discusses Kellyanne Conway basically owning Hillary Clinton on Twitter and what Mrs Clinton needed as a comeback.
Raj Feneen and his son Todd talk about their bitter disappointment at rooting for the Atlanta Falcons and Anaheim Ducks. Chris Norton is producing a new adult film called Norton Mountain ‘hoping Melania Trump climbs it.’
The BSP Classic Show features Ted Bell doing charity fundraising to build a golf course as he harasses people by calling them repeatedly.
Plus, was Kobe Bryant driven to cheat on his wife?
