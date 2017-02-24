Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, February 24, 2017

Larry Grover recounts a rowdy Conservatives of Kern County town hall meeting where he had three burning bags of dog shit thrown at him. The crew interview Jay Santos of the Citizens Auxiliary Police. They’ve inaugurated the “Pants Patrol,” cruising lovers lanes to see if young people have their pants on or not. RC Collins puts the lyrics of the Mickey Mouse Club theme song to “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions as a sort of alt-right anthem.

The BSP Classic Show stars Robert Green, a descendant of plantation owners who is suing the federal government for lost income as the result of the slaves being freed. Art Griego argues that Thanksgiving should be a white holiday. Also the Combover Boy Show, Jeff Dowdder and more! From December 2004.

Episode 846 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast