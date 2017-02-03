Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, February 3, 2017

Professor Emory Clayton joins the show to discuss Kellyanne Conway’s nail biting habit. Jack Armstrong and Harvey Weirman make their Super Bowl predictions. And Don Berman doesn’t get the part of a newsman in Ron Easley’s “Landmine.”

The BSP Classic Show is an Pastor Rennick epic event from 2002 including Guns and Werewolves, Lying in a Manger and Exploding Baby Jesus.

Episode 831 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast