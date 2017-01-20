Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, January 20, 2017

Brad Rivkind, Las Vegas advertising executive, discusses Raider fans prancing about dressed up as pirates. Ted Bell is renaming his restaurant “Ted’s of Beverly Hills Meathouse.” Bobbie Dooley talks about Steve and his buddies watching a round of porn before the games this weekend.

The BSP Classic Hour features Chris Norton’s list of the ‘Top 100 Women of the Past Century.’ From December 1999.

Episode 821 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast