Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, January 27, 2017

Jeff Dowdder talks about the decline of snowboard culture, which morphs into General Shaw remembering the time he smoked DMT cured weed in Vietnam. Jackson Armstrong reviews highlights in the career of Tom Clements, former Fighting Irish star and Packer coach. But General Shaw is still in a bad mood about his ‘Nam experiences.

The BSP Classic Hour features RC Collins, who is upset because he was bidding on a Syrian insurgent skull on eBay and the item was removed.

Episode 826 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast