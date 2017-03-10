Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, March 10, 2017

Phil’s working away from the studio today so it’s an encore from March 10, 2015. The OU scandal prompts a call from Bob Green, who tells Phil that he was “mocked” in his store when a kid started singing “Hair.” Along with Bob is Dr. Bernardo Howley, the man who designed Bob’s “$15,000 hair system.” Bob tells the shocked panel that he tried to strangle the kid with a hula hoop he’d ‘gnawed in half.’

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2001. Larry Grover joins us to talk about Fidel Castro calling George W. Bush “stupid”. He was devastated. ’It ruined my night with Gretchen Humphries. We had to end our date and watch the news.’

Episode 856 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast