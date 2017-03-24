Pre-Show

Friday, March 24, 2017

Frazier Foods CEO Bob Green debuts his new podcast “Bob Green Today.” With his cohost, General Gaylen Shaw, Bob talks about his new promotion; he swears by a three piece suit and doing exotic dancing at women’s card games. Bob humps chairs and equipment as he demonstrates and gives a ‘words-eye view.’

The BSP Classic Show from September 2004 has Jay Santos of the Citizens Auxiliary Police saying sex offenders are not such bad people once you get to know them. His brother Carl, for example, is a past offender but is a great guy and has a huge train collection.

Episode 866 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast