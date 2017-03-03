Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, March 3, 2017

From the very earliest days of our digital show comes this gem. In fact, it’s so long ago, General Shaw sounds completely different. As to the show itself, in a controversial move that created friction within show staff, the Phil Hendrie Show purchased the broadcast rights to the Devil f*cking Fred Phelps, minus lube.

The first mention of the existence of an animal known as “the traveling squirrel” was discussed by Steve Bosell, Phil Hendrie, and Guy Barton. Barton had written a song called “Traveling Squirrel.” Phil ripped people that were criticizing coverage of the Malaysia Air. Curt Queedy and Guy Barton discussed Turkey banning Twitter and at one point General Shaw thought the Prime Minister of Turkey was the same guy that “gave it to William Hayes in ‘Midnight Express’.”

The BSP Classic Show is from August 18, 2003. Adjusting bikini bottoms. Ted Bell is unable to hire an underage girl at his restaurant. Also, safe houses for viewing porn….

Episode 851 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast