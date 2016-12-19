Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, December 19, 2016

Dave Olivia talks about some New York police who mistook a very life-like emergency services training mannequin for a real freezing old woman and broke a cars windows to get “her” out. Jack Armstrong introduces an idiotic discussion of a computer war between the US and Russia because of Russian hacking…

Today’s full Classic Show feature is from December, 2003 featuring Art Griego kissing and hugging kids and if parents intervene, Art will intimidate them since he ‘lifts weights.’ And, Jim Sadler defends Michael Jackson.

Episode 797 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast