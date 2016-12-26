Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, December 26, 2016

Sean Goldboy hosts the Kevin Coneal Real Estate Foreclosure Hour, and in the midst of Kevin convulsing over the word “stupid” we learn a few other disturbing things about him. Hint: he admires Jim Jones. Originally aired on January 8th, 2015.

The BSP Classic Hour is from March, 2006. It’s an All Request Hour with… ‘The Cobra’s Out’ ‘Free From Housefires’ ‘Vernon: Gas Station Owner’ ‘Burning Bugs’ and ‘David Hall vs. Silvia’.

Episode 802 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast