Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, February 6, 2017

Attorney Harvey Weirman guests in this discussion of whether or not “Smonday” (the day after Super Bowl Sunday) should be a national holiday.

Ted Bell and Tom Cattan talk about Cattan leaving the health food business, tired of all the crank calls from Phil’s listeners giggling at any mention of bananas and cucumbers.

The BSP Classic Hour, from January 2006, is with Art Griego who believes the handling of luggage is a courtesy to airline customers. Art says pilots have a right to throw a bag off the plane if they see fit. Hal and Viola even call in to tell Phil they agree with Art.