Monday, January 23, 2017

Today’s show features interviews with Steve Bosell on his possible Trump regret, Jay Santos and the torrential Southern California rains, and Bobbie Dooley on the Kellyanne Conway fashion disaster.

Plus the BSP Classic Hour from January 2005. Justin McElroy, a junior at LA Canyon High School, is protesting the ROTC on campus. He feels that his generation is smarter than previous generations, and they do not need basic training in the military. They get all the training they need playing Halo 2.

Episode 822 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast