Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, March 13, 2017

Phil gives the panel the day off and goes solo, talking about buying an ice cream truck, his ex and a New Orleans chiropractor.

The BSP Classic Hour features Phil talking about celebrating Easter with his bizarre family. “Goodbye Earl” Steve Bosell joins the program. He is scared to death over suspicions that his wife is planning to kill him after reading the lyrics of a song by the Dixie Chicks.

Episode 857 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast