Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, March 20, 2017

A Phil-only show with the panel getting another long weekend. Phil talks about seeing his ex again, the new website, Chuck Berry and the all-time great conversation starter: mortality.

The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2000. Dr. Jeff Dowdder from CalTech joins the program to comment on the suggestion that the State of California might soon be turning human waste into safe drinking water.

Episode 862 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast