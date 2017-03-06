Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, March 6, 2017

Bobbie and Steve Dooley tell Phil the unflattering photos of Trump have to stop. Jay Santos of the Citizens Auxiliary Police worries about Kellyanne Conway “spreading.” And Pastor William Rennick says “Jimmy Kibble” pulled a fast one at the Oscars.

The BSP Classic Hour: Bobbie fears her son is depressed because he wouldn’t give her a kiss on the lips when she dropped him off at basketball practice. From December 1999.

Episode 852 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast