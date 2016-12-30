Sign Up to Chat

Our BSP Chat Is On Facebook Live Tonight

Posted on by Phil Hendrie No Comments ↓

Our BSP Chat is over at our Facebook Page tonight!  Phil will begin broadcasting at 9pm PST, taking questions and chatting with everyone!

Click here for access to our Facebook page -> http://www.facebook.com/philhendriephans

Posted in Phil Media, Phil Pheed

Leave a Reply

In Archive