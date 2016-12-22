Pre-Show

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Citizens Auxiliary Police spokesman Jay Santos talks about recognizing a “joyhole” when a security guard is caught masturbating at a San Diego Chargers game. Margaret Grey and the panel comment on an ignoramus interviewing Jerry Lewis for the Hollywood Reporter . Harvey Weirman discusses the North Carolina “bathroom law.”

The BSP Classic Hour is from December 22, 2000. Chris Norton gives a “not non-hanky” co-worker a gift basket of vibrators for Christmas and she’s suing.”

Episode 800 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast