Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Dr. Jim Sadler wants to set the record straight. Before there was ever the Rainbow Wig super fan of the seventies, Rollen Stewart, there was Straw Hat Boy, none other than Dr. Sadler himself. Bobbie and Steve Dooley want to make sure the new California heritage license plates are on cars owned by native Californians.

The BSP Classic Hour, from December 1999, is a Super Classic with RC Collins, a kid so dumb he’s never heard of Pearl Harbor but liked seeing all the explosions on TV.

Episode 830 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast