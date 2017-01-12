Pre-Show

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Phil has an acting job today, so we bring you a show from one year ago, January 2016. Dr. Jim Sadler uses the real life example of one of his patients to talk about the effects of winning a large sum of money in Powerball. Frank Grey, as only Frank can with his gender confusion, breaks down the Ted Cruz campaign loan controversy.

Our BSP Classic Hour is from September 11, 2000. Darkhorse Drummer Jeff Dowder calls the program to promote a “Celebrate the Healing” concert he’s throwing to promote medical marijuana use.

Episode 815 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast