Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Coach Vernon Dozier of BelMar Academy has written a book about the origins and travels of sports franchises which the panel turns to garbage in short order. It’s General Shaw’s birthday and John Jerryman comes on to sing a few songs, while taking a bath….

Our BSP Classic Show is from February 2004. Doug Dannger says that you won’t tell him to his face that you disapprove of gay marriage. And the great Lloyd Bonafide is a Korean War vet who feels disrespected when someone thrusts their hand to stop an elevator door closing.

Episode 825 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast