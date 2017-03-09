Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Dean Wheeler revisits his yoga instruction problem. Another year but the same compromising, suggestive yoga postures that his wife finds him doing. John Jerryman can’t get enough soup but still sings “Red, Red Robin” and “Has Anybody Seen My Gal.”

The BSP Classic Show features December 2002 and Robert Green laughing at kid’s letters to Santa. That’s followed by Jay Santos of the Citizens Auxiliary Police trying to ban Christmas trees. Also David G. Hall and Lloyd Bonafide.

Episode 855 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast