Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The panel had Phil tailed. Ted Bell doesn’t think he’s getting his money’s worth advertising on the Hendrie Show… Bobbie Dooley talks about what she calls Heidi Klumm’s phony fall on “America’s Got Talent.”

The Classic Hour from December, 2005: Steve Bosell calls in after he went to the dentist. He thought the hygienist was attractive.

Episode 798 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast