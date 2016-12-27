Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Phil checks in with the traffic trio of Bob Bakian, Sky Boy, and Boyd “Sky Baby” Sweetan. By the sound of it, things aren’t going so well… Then it’s a quick visit with Jay Santos and Brilly Hansen in Burn, OR as they monitor the militia thing happening there. Meanwhile, Bobbie Dooley and husband Steve talk about their new campaign, “guns don’t kill people, bullets do.” Originally aired January 6, 2016.

The BSP Classic Hour: Steve Bosell joined the show in the second hour to say that he was inspired by Lance Armstrong. He bought $3,000 in cycling gear. Hutchins asked if, like Armstrong, he fit into the tight shorts because he only had one nut too. From July, 2001.

Episode 803 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast