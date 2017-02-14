Pre-Show

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Two years ago today, February 14, 2015, Kanye West’s fashion show (everybody in pantyhose?) was all the rage. On this rare past BSP-only show, now heard here for the first time, a potpourri of weird happenings: from Margaret almost kicking Bud to death to Phil having to cut short the show again because of blood sugar issues (which, no doubt, Coach Dozier will rip him an ass over the following day).

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2005. Jay Santos of the Citizen’s Auxiliary Police is on to promote his program “Rain or Shine.” Jay describes people who drive slowly during inclement weather conditions as losers and gutless wonders, and that even in dangerous driving conditions, motorists should exceed a clip of at least 65 mph. Lloyd Bonafide threatens to turn Jay into a pile of ash with a pith helmet on top.

Episode 838 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast