Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Phil is completing his classes this week. Big accident. We thought it was last week.

HOWEVER…

We have a serious classic in the show today from March of last year… August Selson’s Sexual Exclamation! Featuring August, a cave gnome named Mr. Fur, a centaur named Darrian, and, of course, Lady Beth. The panel interviews security consultant Jay Santos for information on why a Time Magazine photographer got beat on at the Trump rally in Alabama. Trump supporter Mark Henshaw.

The BSP Classic Hour is from March 2001. It’s Austin Amarca. He thinks that Tim McVeigh was just playing a practical joke.

Episode 848 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast