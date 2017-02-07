Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Dave Oliva and Coach Vernon Dozier debate the attention given Peyton Manning following the Super Bowl, with Dave calling it racist considering the MVP was Von Miller. Mavis Leonard is on her way to Bed Bath & Beyond to take back a toilet seat cover, with a quick stop at Carl’s Jr. She comments on trips she’s taken by bus to various casinos and just how safe it is. Plus Larry and Gloria Grover.

The BSP Classic Hour is Jeff Dowder of the band Dark Horse saying he only wants pretty young women in the front row, not a guy with a straw in his mouth sitting in a wheelchair.