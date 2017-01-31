Sign Up to Chat

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

General Gaylen Shaw fills in today for Phil Hendrie. The General’s show, “General Gaylen Shaw: Your Move,” brings on guest Larry Grover who has commissioned a new medal based on Donald Trump’s fundraising for veterans. “The Donald J. Trump Service Action Medal” features a relief of Trump “in a business suit and dress shoes” carrying a wounded soldier to safety as bullets fly by. The General thinks it’s a load. Originally aired January 29, 2016.

Our BSP Classic Hour from August 2001 is the classic Jeff Dowdder/Jesus’s DNA episode. Dowdder wants Jesus’s DNA from the Shroud of Turin so he can clone it in Mexico where it’s legal.

Episode 828 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

