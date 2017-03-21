Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Construction contractor Steve Bosell is back with stories of his daughter’s super liberal school and his fear of the floating heads in a Honda ad. RC Collins on the Netherlands baseball team and why there are so many black guys on it. Chris Norton on having to reshoot and redo ads for Norton Mountain since his new stage name is “Rex Rodd.”

The BSP Classic Hour is from September 2001. Pastor Rennick says reparations for American slavery have begun with the victories of blacks in the US Open and the numerous black NFL quarterbacks. Phil closes mentioning seeing his doctor about his vocal cords and getting cortisone.

Episode 863 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast