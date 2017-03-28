Pre-Show

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Frank Grey comes on to host ‘Frank Grey’s Hollywood’ with Davick Bannah, stunt man Rick Silk, and Margaret Grey. They talk about the great shows they produced like ‘Bunkhouse,’ ‘The Rosemary Clooney Adventure Hour,’ and ‘The Sarsaparilla Kid.’

The BSP Classic Hour is from December 1999. Dr. Jeff Dowder is proposing that America pay reparations to the people of Hawaii for dismantling and “muffing up” their government.

Episode 868 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast