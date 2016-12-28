Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Chef Chodillia makes beans and rice… from a box of Zatarain’s. Phil checks in with Jay Santos and the boys up in Oregon. Dr. Ron Tarner is pissed that he has to miss his vacation because North Korean bomb data has to be analyzed. Ron takes out his frustrations on a doll he made that laughs when it’s kicked down some stairs… Originally aired January 7, 2016.

It’s a BSP Classic Show from December, 2004 with Justin McElroy protesting the ROTC, on campus, Bobbie Dooley worrying about the year 2050, and Austin Amarka at a 4th of July party…

Episode 804 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast