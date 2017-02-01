Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Phil is back from a stomach ailment he claims was caused by eating at Tom Cattan’s “Health Wagon.” Margaret begins to graphically describe different kinds of intestinal bugs like the Czechoslovakian Two-Step and the Eurasian Bowel Horror.

The BSP Classic Hour is the rarely-heard syndicated columnist Carl Misla, who joins the program to discuss how depressing it is that the American athletes are not being supported in the Olympics. Note: Carl Misla evolved into today’s Don Micksa.

Episode 829 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast