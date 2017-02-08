Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Coach Vernon Dozier watched the Patriots win the Super Bowl while he looks ahead to a summer of working in a sandwich shop. Whoopee-doo. Chef Chodillia makes cucumber salad with a “wad” of sour cream. Jack Armstrong reviews Sunday’s game. Bob Green’s v.p. of operations, Candace Archeboni, is getting all the press and Bob feels ignored.

The BSP Classic Hour is from September, 2001. RC Collins spots Osama Bin Laden at Blockbuster Video Store.