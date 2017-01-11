Pre-Show

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Curt Queedy, West Virginia State legislator, addresses the latest Trump news and tries to put it in an adult manner so he uses the phrase “going to the bathroom” rather than “urinate.” It’s all very weird.

Later, our BSP Classic Hour features Dr. Jim Sadler offering his advice as a pediatrician and cloth diaper service owner. He claims that the kids who went out in the freezing cold did so because their disposable diapers are too hot. From February 2001.

Episode 814 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast