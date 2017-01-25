Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Ted Bell tells Phil it’s going to be a big Super Bowl weekend and the last thing he needs is Donald Trump, an old friend, walking in and complaining… Dr. Jim Sadler tells Phil’s listeners that when a woman starts giving you h*** j*** the relationship is over. Plus Steve Bosell has more problems…
The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2001. Clara Bingham says that if Jesse Jackson’s going on a rescue mission to get our flyers back from China, then he deserves an apology from everyone for dissing him over the years.
Episode 824 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.