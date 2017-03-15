Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Mr. Steve Bosell airs his concerns about those kids on the BBC interview of their political scientist father being rather presumptive in their behavior. Vernon Dozier, high school football coach, has to grit his teeth and just hang on through college basketball season. Ted Bell doesn’t want or need advice from Phil on what side dishes to serve at Ted’s of Beverly Hills.

The BSP Classic Show is from October 2004. Justin McElroy says that if he doesn’t get cooperation for having poker games with his teenage friends he’s going to say his mom and her skank friends molested them.

Episode 859 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast