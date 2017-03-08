Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

It’s the Margaret Grey Players with Margaret Grey as Phil Hendrie, Phil Hendrie as Robert Leonard, Robert Leonard as General Gaylen Shaw, General Gaylen Shaw as Bud Dickman and Bud Dickman as Margaret Grey.

The BSP Classic Show is from May 2003. Dean Wheeler is marching to Washington to demand a monument to war protesters be erected near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. It would have a sculpture of Barbra Streisand and Charlie Sheen.

Episode 854 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast