Update: We leave Florida later than expected and will arrive Wednesday. I’m only posting this here to alert Weed Morris and Jessica Dicklen that my column will file late at Dicklin Syndicate, all information that I didn’t have to post publicly but I did, so Sue me.

Yes, this is Margaret Grey. As much as Frank and I loved the quaint garage parties and beach rides in helicopters that Florida so generously provides, California calls and we return along with Phil and the others…I forget who…that came along with us to, I believe it’s called, the Sunshine State. Anywho…haha…we’re heading home and look forward to again communing with you all, but not too closely, from the west, or if you will left, or if you will Pacific coast. If you will. And you will. Will’nt you, I mean won’t you?

