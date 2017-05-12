Pre-Show
Friday, May 12, 2017
Phil hosts another “As You Like To Hear Them Interview” (where people can’t lie) with Donald Trump. Ted Bell comments on his upcoming Bar Fight with Pastor William Rennick while Bob Green checks in from his bathtub to talk about his fight next week with Margaret Grey. And speaking of the Greys, from the golf links, Frank comments on the nation’s state attorneys general who are calling for an independent prosecutor, but gets hit by a tee shot as he looks for pages from the news story he’s referencing.
The BSP Classic Hour from March 2006 stars Bob Greene of Frazier Foods, who talks about an in-store promotion, Brokeback Mountain Olympics, where married women put bananas down their throats.
Episode 901 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Mr. President told the truth here.
Mar May confusion on titles and file names.
I am pretty disappointed in where the show is going lately. Trying to use “cleaner” language for a while puts a damper on Phils “flow”, because Phils normal language is full of curses. If you need proof, listen to a preShow. Now its like 20 of the last 30 shows have been political, and not just political, but specifically about Trump. Of course, I am just some idiot who doesn’t know anything, but that is just my opinion.
Im not listening to you dis President Trump