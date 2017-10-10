Larry King talking to Bob Greene about Don Shula.
Phone call from Sheila Edelman in NY who is transferred to Mr. Gonzales. More of the phone button gag and name spelling skit. A great exchange between “Fran” and Sheila after Fran tells Sheila she’s pinned by a truck.
Mr. Swinkle and a lady trying to make a change to her policy. The exchange quickly changes to Mr Swinkle trying to get the old lady buy full-camp army fatigues and moo like a cow.
Daycare bit about a 5 year old working in an auto shop, driving a car on the freeway, and racing horses w/ Mr Potter Fell aka Paayo Feelalan.
