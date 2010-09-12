 Sunday Night Phil, Featuring The ‘Halloween’ Hour w/ Art Griego Coming Up at 6pm PDT, 9pm PDT

October 31st 2000—The legendary Halloween Hour with Art Griego wherein he claims the danger of goblins getting sucked into a jet’s turbine increase on Halloween. (Phil Note: I always thought this was 2001, when we were in New York. Then I remembered New York is when Mavis talked about “werewooves.” That hour and all of 2001 is being processed and will up soon)

February 23rd, 2006—Steve Bosell recently went to his high school reunion and was very much looking forward to reconnecting up with former homecoming queen and cheerleader Sarah Teichmann. Things didn’t go according to plan and now Steve wants to sue the high school AND his wife. The song “Brandy” gets a work-out in this bit too.

July 29, 2005–General Gaylen Shaw discusses the Princess Diana crash. Inclusdes the generals theory that in his dying moments, Dodi Fayad dragged himself into a sitting position and put a smile on his face so people wouldn’t think he died doing nothing

March 26, 2002—Bob Bakian, millionaire businessman, seeks to creat a pin-up calendar for charity. The models? The widows of the men that died in the WTC disaster. The charity? “Abused Kids That Have Been Neglected And Beaten And Need A Home And Elderly People Too.