Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, February 13, 2017

Aspiring adult film maker Chris Norton is back on the show. He hears that the New England Patriots are copyrighting the phrase “Blitz for Six.” Chris thinks it’s too similar to the title of his upcoming film “Bliss For Six”… a movie about three couples who are so happy that all their tests for venereal diseases came back negative that they go to Mexico for a big partner swap. Also Dean Wheeler guests. He’s opening Wheeler Resort back up!

The BSP Classic Hour is from December 1999. Ted Bell tells Phil that unfortunately he cannot donate the $50,000 he promised to the Emery House foundation because the gingerbread houses that the blind kids made were terrible.

Episode 837 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast