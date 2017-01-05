Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Margaret talks to Craig Hinderhouse, a dance instructor, about the clogging lessons she’s been taking. Steve Bosell finds a black guy who could play at the Trump inauguration without being controversial, the lead singer of Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynette.

The BSP Classic Show from December 1999 features Phil reporting on George Harrison being attacked in his home by a man with a knife, Jay Santos talks about his “Angel on my shoulder” New Years program for kids and Art Bell visits to tell everyone Y2K is happening in a few hours.

Episode 810 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast